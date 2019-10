#OMG: Ariana Grande goes full ‘Twilight Zone’ for her Halloween costume this year!

Some celebrities love Halloween and have all the resources to make it perfect, and Ariana Grande is one of those celebrities. This year, the singer paid tribute to the classic sci-fi series, The Twilight Zone!

With the help of prosthetics and a team of experts, Grande transformed into a pig-faced character from one the most iconic episodes from the series, “The Eye of the Beholder!”

Check it out below:

BONUS: Check out a scene from the episode posted on Grande’s social media.