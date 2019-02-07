OMG: An automatic dog petter?! Yes, please!

Why pet your own dog when you can have this automatic dog petting machine do it for you? As explained in the caption for this video:

“Humans have massage chairs so why shouldn’t our pets have petting machines. I gave it a Rube Goldberg style flare to make it interesting to watch.”

It clearly works for dogs of a certain size, but there is one major design flaw … what about your small furbabies?! As you can see the first dog clearly loves it, but the second dog needs a boost and even then only kinda enjoys it.

Either way … it’s a pretty great prototype!

