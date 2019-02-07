#OMG: An automatic dog petter?! Yes, please!

#OMG: An automatic dog petter?! Yes, please!

Posted by: KS95 February 7, 2019 0 Views

Why pet your own dog when you can have this automatic dog petting machine do it for you? As explained in the caption for this video:

“Humans have massage chairs so why shouldn’t our pets have petting machines. I gave it a Rube Goldberg style flare to make it interesting to watch.”

It clearly works for dogs of a certain size, but there is one major design flaw … what about your small furbabies?! As you can see the first dog clearly loves it, but the second dog needs a boost and even then only kinda enjoys it.

Either way … it’s a pretty great prototype!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules