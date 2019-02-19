#OMG: This autotuned cat, Elton, is ready to be a star!

Oh, autotune! We’ve all heard a song with a little help from the tuner, and even some of our favorite performers are guilty of using it.

Joaquin Baldwin, a feature animation layout artist over at Disney, decided he was tired of hearing his cat meow nonstop in the mornings and thought maybe autotuning him would help.

If you’ve ever wondered what an autotune cat sounds like … here you are!