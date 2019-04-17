#OMG: Brie Larson and Oprah bonded over their love of “Queer Eye”

April 17, 2019

Oprah is basically a legend. No wait … she is a legend! So Brie Larson getting the chance to meet her at this year’s “Women in the World Summit” was already pretty cool, but then something magical happened. Just as Larson was saying goodbye, the two bonded over the now famous “French tuck” taught by Tan France on “Queer Eye!”

Watch the amazing interaction below, and quietly thank the person behind the camera for capturing this tiny moment in herstory!

