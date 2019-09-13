OMG: Bus driver holds the hand of a nervous 4-year-old on his first day of school!

Axel Johnson, 4, was really excited for his first day of school EVER but then the day actually came and nerves got the best of him. As he prepared to board the bus ride to Pre-K in Augusta, Wisconsin, he had a mild moment of panic but leave it to an empathetic bus driver to save the day.

Isabel Lane, the local bus driver, saw Axel’s nerves and took him under her wing. She was patient and offered him the seat right behind her so he could be close to her and then as they prepared to leave, she stuck her hand behind the seat and he grabbed onto it for comfort.

She told him, ‘Buddy, you got this, and will have so much fun.’ And maybe it wasn’t the photo they planned on having for Axel’s first day of school, but this photo of Axel is certainly one his family won’t soon forget!