#OMG: Check out this cringeworthy moment on the premiere of ‘The Great British Bake Off’

#OMG: Check out this cringeworthy moment on the premiere of ‘The Great British Bake Off’

Posted by: KS95 August 29, 2019 59 Views

If you’re fan of the hit show, The Great British Bake Off then you’ve probably already seen this moment, but during the season 10 premiere on Tuesday (August 27th), contestants were tasked with creating a fruitcake. Sounds good, right?

Contestant Henry was in the process of topping his cake with a highly intricate house made of piped icing to put, but that’s when tragedy struck! Just as he was about to set the house on top, his hands shook and he dropped the delicate piece, crushing it in the process!

Poor, Henry. Watch the tragic moment below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules