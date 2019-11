Who remembers Big Mouth Billy Bass? If you don’t, maybe this will jog your memory…

The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Chicago decided to go out on a limb and install over 70 of the popular 90s item on the walls. Not only did they install them, they synchronized them and choreographed them all to sing popular songs including; “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees, “Once in a Lifetime” by Talking Heads and “Choices” by E-40!

Check out the story below: