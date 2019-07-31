#OMG: Daniel Radcliffe can’t keep it together during a game of “Innuendo Bingo”

#OMG: Daniel Radcliffe can’t keep it together during a game of “Innuendo Bingo”

Posted by: KS95 July 31, 2019

It’s always awkward moment when you accidentally say something sexual. Now a polite person will not say anything and just let the moment pass, but we’ve learned that if Daniel Radcliffe is around he can’t stop himself from laughing.

In the clip, Radcliffe takes part in a game of “Innuendo Bingo” on BBC Radio 1. Essentially the idea is to drink water, hold it in your mouth and listen to recordings of people making accidental innuendos but you can’t laugh.

Fun fact: Daniel Radcliffe is terrible at this game.

Watch the video below:

