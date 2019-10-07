#OMG: Deer comes crashing through salon window in Long Island

Posted by: KS95 October 7, 2019 71 Views

Imagine you’re sitting in the chair at the salon/barber shop when all of a sudden a deer comes busting through the window at full speed!

That’s what happened at a salon in Suffolk County, New York AKA Long Island! Watch the crazy video below:

“A deer startled customers at a hair salon on Long Island after jumping through the window of the ‘Be.you.tiful Hair Salon’, striking a woman waiting on the couch in the front of the store. Police say she suffered leg and head pain. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deer was gone when the police arrived.”

