#OMG: Eagan woman ticketed while driving for texting about the new hands-free law

You can’t make this up, everyone!

A few hours ago, the Eagan Police Department posted a video of a driver cited for texting while driving. It turns out she was texting a friend about the new law that went into effect today, August 1st.

We hope she waited to text that same friend about her new ticket until after she was parked and out of the vehicle. #SMH