OMG: Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal

Welp, there you have it folks! Felicity Huffman as well as 14 other defendants have pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal.

We hate to say it, but it seems like all those years on “Desperate Housewives” and now Huffman finds herself living what could’ve easily been a DH storyline of its own.

According to Entertainment Tonight:

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” Huffman said in a statement. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” the statement continued. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly. My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”