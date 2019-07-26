#OMG: Female jogger serves street justice to Boston flasher

Looks can be deceiving! A woman named, Aia chased down a man who flashed her while jogging and pinned him to the ground before he could escape. She called for help, but sadly, no one came to her aid.

Aia is a 6’1″, a mother of three and a former member of the Israeli military. Unfortunately, a male flasher didn’t know the latter and decided to expose himself to her during a run. She immediately sprang into action, confronting him, chasing him down and ultimately pinning him to the ground. There’s even video footage!

Watch the story courtesy of ABC News below:

