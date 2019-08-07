OMG: Firefighters set up ladders to help save two raccoons from a burning warehouse

A team of firefighters in South Bend, Indiana were working to tame a warehouse fire when they realized that a pair of raccoons were trapped on the roof! The firefighters moved quickly and set up ladders on the side of the building to help guide the raccoons to the ground.

Paul Bierwagen provided a video on Facebook showing how the firefights propped two ladders on the side of the building to assist their escape. In the background, you can hear people cheering as the raccoons make their descent to the ground.

Facebook post by the South Bend Police Department stated, “Some people would ask, ‘Why save the raccoons?’ Life safety and property conservation are two priorities on a fire scene.”

Watch the video below:

