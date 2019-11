This is not a drill! If you’re dying to hear all the new songs from Frozen 2, you totally can! Why? Because DisneyMusicVEVO just released the entire motion picture soundtrack!

Listen to the some of our favorites below:

Into The Unknown – Idina Menzel (Elsa)



Lost in the Woods – Jonathan Groff (Kristoff)



When I Am Older – Josh Gad (Olaf)



All Is Found – Evan Rachel Wood



The Next Right Thing – Kristen Bell (Anna)



CLICK HERE FOR THE ENTIRE PLAYLIST!