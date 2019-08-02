OMG: Girl gets hit by a bird on a roller coaster ride she won’t soon forget!

Roller coasters can be extremely fun! But what if you got hit in the face by a bird while riding? Would you still love roller coasters?
That’s what happened to a girl in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Watch the video below:
“On a family day out at Warner Bros Movie World on the Gold coast turned out rather eventful for ten-year-old Paige and her Uncle Mitch. They had an unexpected encounter with an ibis, known as a bin chicken to Aussies, while riding the DC hypercoaster ride. The bird made direct contact with Paige while they traveled at speeds of up to 115km/hr. As the ride came to an end it was apparent it was a bird strike as Uncle Mitch removed feathers from Paige’s ride seat and clothing.”