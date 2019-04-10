#OMG: A “Grease” prequel titled, “Summer Loving” is in the works!

#OMG: A “Grease” prequel titled, “Summer Loving” is in the works!

Posted by: KS95 April 10, 2019 1 Views

The movie, “Grease” will always be a classic. But then they went and made “Grease 2,” and let’s just say it was a complete flop. Sorry if you liked it, but deep down you know it’s bad.

Now they’ve announced there’s a prequel in the works. The now titled, “Summer Loving” will tell the story of how Danny and Sandy met that fateful summer. Hmmm … sounds like dangerous territory and maybe we don’t need to know all the details.

What do you think? Should there be a prequel or did we learn everything we needed to know during the song, “Summer Loving?”

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules