OMG: A “Grease” prequel titled, “Summer Loving” is in the works!

The movie, “Grease” will always be a classic. But then they went and made “Grease 2,” and let’s just say it was a complete flop. Sorry if you liked it, but deep down you know it’s bad.

Now they’ve announced there’s a prequel in the works. The now titled, “Summer Loving” will tell the story of how Danny and Sandy met that fateful summer. Hmmm … sounds like dangerous territory and maybe we don’t need to know all the details.

What do you think? Should there be a prequel or did we learn everything we needed to know during the song, “Summer Loving?”