OMG: Janet Jackson surprises long time superfan dad after her concert

Back in June, Twitter user @Real_KB surprised his dad with tickets to see Janet Jackson in Las Vegas! His dad was SOOO HAPPY and the video made the rounds viral loop.

Watch my dad’s reaction to him finding out that my brother and I are taking him to Las Vegas to see @janetjackson 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j34AYEp0cT — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) June 16, 2019

Fast forward, and guess what?! There’s another surprise for dad! Not only did he get to go to the concert, but he even got to meet the one and only Miss Jackson! He’s so happy to meet her that he is literally speechless for a majority of the video!