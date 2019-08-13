#OMG: Janet Jackson surprises long time superfan dad after her concert
Image: @Real_KB

#OMG: Janet Jackson surprises long time superfan dad after her concert

Posted by: KS95 August 13, 2019 0 Views

Back in June, Twitter user @Real_KB surprised his dad with tickets to see Janet Jackson in Las Vegas! His dad was SOOO HAPPY and the video made the rounds viral loop.

Fast forward, and guess what?! There’s another surprise for dad! Not only did he get to go to the concert, but he even got to meet the one and only Miss Jackson! He’s so happy to meet her that he is literally speechless for a majority of the video!

View this post on Instagram

Surprise 😝

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules