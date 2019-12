#OMG: Jonathan Van Ness from Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ takes the cover of Cosmopolitan UK

For the past 35 years, Cosmopolitan UK has had only female cover stars! Well … not anymore!

The British publication is breaking the mold for their January 2020 issue, and placed Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness on the cover in a custom Christian Siriano gown and a pair of Nikes!

Check out the cover posted to his Instagram account below: