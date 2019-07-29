#OMG: Kid has a MAJOR meltdown while playing Monopoly with family

Posted by: KS95 July 29, 2019

Monopoly has been destroying families since its creation. It makes your loving mother a cruel slumlord. Your sweet grandmother sits on Park Place and Boardwalk refusing to budge even though you’ve offered everything in your hand. And suddenly there’s no such thing as family or alliances. It’s a sick and twisted battle for survival.

Oh, and we all have that ONE PERSON in our family that has NEVER won and ALWAYS gets the short end.

Watch as this little boy has a full on meltdown while playing Monopoly with his family. It’s okay kid, we’ve all been there.

