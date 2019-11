#OMG: Kristen Stewart takes on “Hot Ones” with a little help from her “Angels” co-stars!

If you aren’t familiar with the YouTube series, “Hot Ones,” you should definitely check it out. Celebrities answer questions while attempting to eat progressively hotter wings. The concept is actually super simple.

On a recent episode, Kristen Stewart took on the wings and invited her Charlie’s Angels co-stars Naomi Scott (Disney’s Aladdin) and Ella Balinska (Hunted) to tackle the hottest sauce of the bunch!

Watch the video below: