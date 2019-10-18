#OMG: Lady Gaga fell off the stage while dancing with a fan during her show in Vegas

How often do musicians bring fans on stage to dance? Constantly. And rarely do we hear about things going wrong, but unfortunately for Lady Gaga, something went wrong.

During her Enigma show in Las Vegas on Thursday night, she invited a fan to dance onstage. He picked up to bask in the moment and too a few too many steps falling off the stage with Gaga wrapped around his waist.

Despite the accident, Gaga didn’t let it affect her concert, and got straight back up to continue with the show!

Watch the clip below: