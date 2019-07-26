OMG: Man surprises his wife with a hilarious Amazon-themed birthday cake

When Waylon McGuire was planning his wife’s birthday, he knew he had to get her something so special and unique. That when came up with a great idea to surprise his wife on her birthday, he was going to order a cake shaped like her favorite thing!

An Amazon delivery box.

“I laughed so hard. I thought it was a real box at first,” said Emily McGuire, who gets two or three Amazon deliveries each week.

The cake was made by Sweet Dreams Bakery in North Carolina and even came complete with a shipping label and packing tape!

Check out the cake below:

