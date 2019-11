Narwhal, the “unicorn puppy” is going viral after being abandoned in the cold and rescued! But this isn’t your average little puppy, Narwhal was born with an extra little tail on his face making him all the more lovable.

Many are asking if the extra tail wags, but unlike a regular tail there are no bones inside the appendage. Therefore, no extra tail wags for Narwhal, but he’s got plenty of puppy kisses.

Watch a video and meet Narwhal below: