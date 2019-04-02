OMG: MTV’s “The Hills” is back this summer! Watch the trailer now!

Seriously?! If you were around in the early 2000s (specifically 2006 – 2010) you probably encountered MTV’s “The Hills!” And even if you weren’t a fan, you probably knew who some of these people were.

C’mon … Lauren “LC” Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Audrina, Whitney, Spencer, Heidi … the whole gang?! Well now MTV has decided to revive the cult classic reality documentary, and it’s now called “The Hills: New Beginnings.” This time around the show will follow some of our favorites as they tackle new challenges in their personal and professional lives including parenthood.

The Hills: New Beginnings is slated to premiere on June 24th and based on this trailer the show still has that glorious “LA” filter from back in the day!

Watch the trailer below:

