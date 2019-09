#OMG: Politician gets pooped on by a pigeon while trying to solve the pigeon poop problem!

Say that title three times fast!

A State Representative in Illinois who’s trying to do something about an ongoing pigeon poop problem was pooped on by a pigeon while filming a local news segment.

CBS Chicago was filming a follow-up story about a Chicago Transit Authority stop nicknamed the “pigeon poop station” when a pigeon decided to relieve itself right on a lawmakers head while the cameras were rolling.

Watch the slightly unfortunate but still hilarious moment below: