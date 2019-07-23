#OMG: Shaquille O’Neal dancing in a mosh pit is the best video you will see today!

Did you ever think you would see Shaq in a mosh pit? Because guess what? Today is that day.

The NBA star decided to join in on a Tomorrowland mosh pit at the Belgian music festival over the weekend, popping up both in the front row and in the pit for Kill the Noise, a DJ from New York.

Watch the video below:

Shaq entering mosh pit is the funniest thing I’ve seen today 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gzTSUmnoaI — Bryce Dixon (@dixonbryce1) July 20, 2019

BONUS: Watch Shaq’s full DJ Diesel set from Tomorrowland.

