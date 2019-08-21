#OMG: Spider-Man is allegedly leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
Fans of Spider-Man will be disappointed because rumors are swirling that our friendly neighborhood hero is leaving the Marvel Universe.

In a shocking development, Marvel Studios has decided to part ways with Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man franchise, which will effectively remove the version of Peter Parker played by Tom Holland from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The studio giants are allegedly still in the negotiation process, but things are looking grim.

