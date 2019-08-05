#OMG: Spirit passengers are surprised by a bat on their flight to New Jersey
Did someone say there’s a bat on the plane?!

Early Wednesday morning, Spirit passengers flying from Charlotte, North Carolina to Newark, New Jersey were shocked to learn that somehow a rogue bat had made its way onto the flight.

Luckily, even without internet aboard Spirit airlines, passenger Peter Scattini managed to capture it on film.

We’re not saying this couldn’t happen to other airlines, but this is only more fuel for the anti-Spirit fire.

