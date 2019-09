According to the YouTube description, Ginsburg (the dog) is throwing a bit of a temper tantrum because he can’t sit on his owner’s lap and in the process sounds like Chewbacca!

Unfortunately, we don’t speak Wookie so we aren’t entirely sure what Ginsburg is saying but we have a pretty good feeling it’s something along the lines of, “but whhhhhhhhhhhy?!?! Pleeeeeeaaaassse!”

Watch the video below: