There hundreds and hundreds of food challenges around the country, but this TikTok teen’s Whataburger challenge is going completely viral!

Blake Reynolds, a high school senior in Texas recorded and edited together his 10-patty Whataburger challenge and we’re hooked. Why? Because at the end of the day, it’s great storytelling.

Watch as he splices together close-ups, crowd shots, reaction shots and more to create a TikTok “short film” masterpiece!