YouTuber Collin Randle is a flight student and paramotorist in Salt Lake City, Utah and like most of us, there are just some days that getting off the couch is just too difficult.

In a recent video, the student and his friend Arcenio combined a couch, a children’s bike, a couple of spare wheels and a paramotor to create a one of kind contraption that Randle’s brother Chad labeled, a “skouch!”

Watch as the two inventors use their new contraption to visit a nearby McDonald’s.