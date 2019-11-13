OMG: Was the Carolina Hurricanes fan ice cream theft staged?!

In the world of sports, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Ottawa Senators 8-2 on Monday night. But during a live broadcast on FOX Sports Carolinas, a man was caught stealing an ice cream cone rom another unsuspecting fan. The incident was caught from multiple camera angles; however, some on social media seem to think the whole thing was fake.

Watch the incident below:

LOOK ON THE LEFT!! ICE CREAM THEFT!! pic.twitter.com/75H0SFN1k1 — FOX Sports Carolinas (@CanesOnFSCR) November 12, 2019

Watch the incident from a different angle below:

Crime of the Century pic.twitter.com/HcXOR6gn4r — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 12, 2019

People are questioning why you wouldn’t feel the ice cream disappear? Or how he “didn’t” see the guy right next to him holding the cone? There are lots of questions about if this was real or fake, but it was funny nonetheless.

What do you think?