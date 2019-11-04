OMG: Waze uses Cookie Monster to give you driving directions

In honor of Cookie Monster’s birthday, Waze decided to feature his voice and mood for a limited time!!
The beloved character was featured over the summer and was easily one of the most popular celebrity voices. Cookie Monster mood and voice are available in the voice and sound settings within the app starting today!
Happy driving!
November 2nd was @MeCookieMonster's birthday, so we’ve brought his voice and mood back to Waze. Use them while you can. Sure, cookies may be great to celebrate with, but this is even better! #ScorpioSzn 🍪🎂
— waze (@waze) November 4, 2019