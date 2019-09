We’ve been posting bits from our show for over a year now, and last night Facebook determined that we were in fact … potential clickbait! Should we be honored? Does that mean our titles are salacious enough to sound fake? What. Does. This. Mean?

We’re definitely feeling conflicted but as they say in show business, “it’s an honor to be nominated.” And we feel honored that Facebook has finally noticed the time and effort we put into making eyecatching headlines!