#OMG: Wendy Williams snaps at audience member whose phone rang during the show!

Posted by: KS95 October 9, 2019

If you’re ever going to see The Wendy Williams Show, make sure you TURN YOUR PHONE OFF!

During a taping on her latest show, a phone went off during the live talk portion and she lost it.

“Is somebody’s phone on,” she asked.

“Yes,” an audience member responded.

“Get out! Get out! …,” Williams responded.

She proceeded to scold the the audience member in front of everyone and kinda/sorta apologized for her behavior to the rest of the audience.

Watch the clip below. How do you think she handled the situation? What would you have done?

