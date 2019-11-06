OMG: Will Smith decided to make a vlog about his colonoscopy?!

If you haven’t been paying attention, you may not have noticed that over the last couple years, Will Smith has become quite the vlogger!

The 51-year-old entertainer has been successful in movies, music and television, and two years ago decided to take his brand to YouTube. Smith wanted to bring people “behind-the-scenes” from red carpets and press junkets to daily interactions with his family. What is it like to be Will Smith?

In his latest vlog, Smith decided to document his colonoscopy. Now, some people might find watching a 17-minute video about getting a colonoscopy weird or gross, but somehow everyone’s favorite Fresh Prince managed to make it charming, entertaining and informative.

Watch the video below:

