Earlier this week, a photo of three brothers from Wisconsin went viral and for obvious reasons! As the three boys show off their prized catch of the day, the youngest opted to put the fish in his mouth instead of holding it.

The boys’ mother, Marika Daniels, didn’t even realize what happened until after the photo was taken. But she thought it was funny and decided to post it anyway! The image immediately gained traction and even became fodder for a few internet memes.

Check out the photo below: