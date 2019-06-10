#OMG: Woman attempts to enjoy a lobster roll but nature intervenes!
Twitter: @RulingSports

#OMG: Woman attempts to enjoy a lobster roll but nature intervenes!

Posted by: KS95 June 10, 2019 160 Views

Imagine for a moment if you dreamed about something since you were a kid, and the moment you FINALLY got it … it was taken away!

That’s what happened to Alicia Jessop. She dreamed about getting a lobster roll in Maine since she was a kid and it was finally happening. She was in the process of documenting the momentous occasion when suddenly a seagull swooped in and stole it.

Can you imagine how devastated she must feel? Well … it was expensive, but this story still has a happy ending!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules