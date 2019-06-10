OMG: Woman attempts to enjoy a lobster roll but nature intervenes!

Imagine for a moment if you dreamed about something since you were a kid, and the moment you FINALLY got it … it was taken away!

That’s what happened to Alicia Jessop. She dreamed about getting a lobster roll in Maine since she was a kid and it was finally happening. She was in the process of documenting the momentous occasion when suddenly a seagull swooped in and stole it.

This is why we can’t have nice things. I was trying to take a picture of the lobster roll I ordered in Maine and well, this happened 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/N601vpQ41h — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) June 7, 2019

Can you imagine how devastated she must feel? Well … it was expensive, but this story still has a happy ending!