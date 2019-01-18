OnlyInMinnesota: This man relaxes on a couch while his friend pulls him around Lake Minnetonka with a tractor!

You’ve heard of being a couch potato. And if you live in the midwest you’ve most likely heard of tractor pulls.

But what if there was a sport where someone sat on a couch while someone in a tractor pulled them across a frozen lake?!

Sounds pretty great, right? Well that’s exactly what these people did right here in our own backyard on Lake Minnetonka!

A day spent on the lake with a big group of friends that were on an expedition to skate from Excelsior Bay to Wayzata Bay. We came across a guy doing donuts with his farm tractor on the ice so I joined him with my golf cart and then proceeded to visit with him at his fish house. He had a couch located by the front door and without a pause from one of my friends, John, asked if he could ride on the couch across the smooth ice. He said yes and the rest is history.

Watch the footage below:

