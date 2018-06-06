Oprah’s New Favorite Thing: Her exhibit at the Smithsonian!

Well, well, well … if you were listening to the Morning Show, you might have heard the news already, but if you weren’t guess what? Oprah is getting her own exhibit at the Smithsonian!

The new exhibit,”Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture” will focus on her life and and the impact of her groundbreaking show! Some of the pieces included in the exhibit are a suit she wore during the 2004 car giveaway, images from her 1971 East Nashville High yearbook, movie costumes, and some interactive interviews!

“Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture,” opens Friday at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and will be open for a year.

Watch as Oprah reacts to getting her own exhibit:



And a few throwback photos … just for fun!