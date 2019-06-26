‘Orange is the New Black’ releases new (and final) trailer for final season

‘Orange is the New Black’ releases new (and final) trailer for final season

Posted by: KS95 June 26, 2019 175 Views

As you may (or may not) know, earlier this year Netflix announced that the upcoming season of ‘Orange is the New Black’ would be it’s final season!

Fans of the show, while being slightly upset, seem to be in agreement that the show and it’s storylines had run their course and fulfilled their purpose.

We here are KS95 agree. While we loved the show in its heyday, we found ourselves drifting in the more recent seasons. But hey, maybe knowing it’s coming to end will prompt us to sit down and binge watch one last time.

Watch the final trailer below and mark your calendar for July 26th!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules