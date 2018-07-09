“Orange is the New Black” releases new official trailer for Season Six

Are we still watching “Orange is the New Black?” It’s a legitimate question.

When OITNB premiered in 2013 people were OBSESSED! It was the “must-watch” show, and if you didn’t watch it all in one day, it was almost a guarantee that someone would spoil it for you the next day. The first four seasons were easily in the above 90% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, but season five saw a pretty steep drop to only a 73% percent approval rate. Yikes.

This is not to say OITNB is not worth watching anymore, it’s just something worth noting. All that being said, Netflix is still cranking out new episodes and just released a new trailer for season six!

Watch the trailer below.

