Orlando Bloom and Jimmy Fallon engage in an all out “Water War”

Orlando Bloom and Jimmy Fallon engage in an all out “Water War”

Posted by: KS95 September 5, 2019 2 Views

Jimmy Fallon is always game for some friendly competition, so on a recent episode of the Tonight Show, Fallon invited his guest Orlando Bloom to play a game of “water war!”

The game is actually very simple. It’s just like war; you flip your card and the highest card wins. Except in this version, the highest card wins and the loser gets a glass of water to the face!

Will you be playing a game of “water war” anytime soon? Watch the game below:

BONUS: Fallon also played a game of “water war” with the King of the Sea, Jason Momoa!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules