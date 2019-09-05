Orlando Bloom and Jimmy Fallon engage in an all out “Water War”

Jimmy Fallon is always game for some friendly competition, so on a recent episode of the Tonight Show, Fallon invited his guest Orlando Bloom to play a game of “water war!”

The game is actually very simple. It’s just like war; you flip your card and the highest card wins. Except in this version, the highest card wins and the loser gets a glass of water to the face!

Will you be playing a game of “water war” anytime soon? Watch the game below:



BONUS: Fallon also played a game of “water war” with the King of the Sea, Jason Momoa!

