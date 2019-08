Paramount Network releases trailer for new Patrick Swayze documentary, ‘I Am Patrick Swayze’

Okay … so here’s the deal, who doesn’t love Patrick Swayze?! At this point, the man is a legend and according to Paramount Network, “his generation’s renaissance man!”

Just think about his resume for a minute: Dirty Dancing, Ghost, Point Break, Road House, M*A*S*H … the list goes one!

Well to honor the actor, PN is planning the ultimate birthday salute with a documentary titled, I Am Patrick Swayze!

Watch the trailer below: