Parkland students perform “Seasons of Love” during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards

Maybe you didn’t watch the 72nd Annual Tony Awards last night, or maybe you did … either way, during the award show students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, perform Rent’s “Seasons Of Love.”

The sang in honor of their theatre teacher, Melody Herzfeld, who was named the recipient of the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Award, presented by Carnegie Mellon.

See the video below: