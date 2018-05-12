The only party you need this weekend…

The only party you need this weekend…

Posted by: KS95 May 12, 2018 14 Views

Now that warm weather is finally upon us, it’s easy to jam pack your social calendar with anything and everything. From backyard BBQ’s to Sunday brunches. 5Ks around the city or just a nice stroll down the river road. But whatever you choose, stop everything, and make sure you find sometime to enjoy this baby goat pajama party!

