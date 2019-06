Director Patty Jenkins took to Twitter to reveal the new poster for ‘Wonder Woman 1984!’ Because the film won’t have a big panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Jenkins offered this as a delightful consolation prize!

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019