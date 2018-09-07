Paul McCartney and Jimmy Fallon prank unsuspecting tourists on elevators

Posted by: KS95 September 7, 2018

Imagine your riding the elevator up 30 Rock, the doors open and there’s Jimmy Fallon! Stop the presses! But wait … not only is it Fallon, it’s also Paul McCartney!

Fallon and McCartney teamed up to surprised unsuspecting fans riding the elevator up 30 Rock. The doors would open and the duo would be in the middle of something super random like reading the newspaper, playing ping-pong, or even performing some strange magic trick! Needless to say, fans were thrilled to see Fallon but completely gobsmacked to see McCartney.

Watch the clip below:

