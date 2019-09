Paul Rudd comes face to face with himself in ‘Living With Yourself’ on Netflix

Earlier today, Netflix released a trailer for the new series, Living With Yourself starring Paul Rudd. The series follows Miles Elliott, a man struggling in life, who undergoes a spa treatment that promises to make him a better person!

Welp … what we quickly learn is that said “spa treatment” really just cloned him and replaced him with a better version of himself!

Watch the trailer below. Living With Yourself premieres October 18 on Netflix.