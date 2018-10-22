Paula Abdul takes a tumble during her Straight Up Paula tour

The Straight Up Paula! tour was at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi and everything was going seemingly well … that is until Paula Abdul straight up went down!

The singer tried to reach out and grab hands with an adoring fan, and seemingly lost her balance falling into the crowd. The video ends there, but reports say audience members helped her back on stage and she continued the show!

Abdul hasn’t reported any serious injuries from the fall, so all seems to be well. Let’s hope that’s the only hiccup since Biloxi is only the third stop on the tour and she’s still got a quite a few stops ahead.

Watch the video below:

